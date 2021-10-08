Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective raised by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TOU. ATB Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Firstegy reissued a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$55.00 target price (up previously from C$47.50) on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$50.92.

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$44.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$16.31 and a 1 year high of C$46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$723.27 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.4199998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 12.76%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$168,664.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,821,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$297,558,985.30. Also, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon purchased 1,484 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$43.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,939.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 77,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,400,327.04. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,984 shares of company stock worth $627,670.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

