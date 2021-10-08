Royal Bank of Canada Raises MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$62.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$62.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

MTY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a C$74.00 price objective on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Tuesday. Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$66.50.

MTY Food Group stock opened at C$69.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$61.19. The company has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 21.53. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$35.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 9th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$135.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$114.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

