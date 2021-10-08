Clive Jones Buys 2,000,000 Shares of Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ) Stock

Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ) insider Clive Jones bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$90,000.00 ($64,285.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 25.92 and a current ratio of 25.92.

Cazaly Resources Limited operates as a diversified mineral exploration and resource development company in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel, graphite, copper, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in the Kaoko Kobalt, Kurabuka Creek, McKenzie Springs, Halls Creek Copper, brown well, Panton, and Hamersley Iron ore projects.

