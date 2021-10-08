$1.07 EPS Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.10. Booz Allen Hamilton reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

BAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.21 and its 200 day moving average is $83.73. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $74.32 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

