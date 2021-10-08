Bank of Montreal Can Sells 61,385 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,385 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $15,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 940,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,317,000 after buying an additional 131,610 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,148,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,257,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STL opened at $25.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $27.22. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.70.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

