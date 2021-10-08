Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 486 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,333 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,490 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after purchasing an additional 61,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 180,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CASH opened at $56.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.92. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.29 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

CASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

