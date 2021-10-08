The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $9.33 Million Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $9,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 918,372 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,190,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $45,134,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 542,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,034,000 after acquiring an additional 349,637 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $21,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.21.

NYSE FRT opened at $121.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.38.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.69%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

