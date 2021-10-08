Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,944 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,475.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $76.82 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.20 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.59, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.24 and a 200-day moving average of $74.59.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

