ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “onsemi is benefiting from broad-based strength across industrial, computing, consumer and automotive end-markets. The company continues to gain traction among electric vehicle manufacturers. It is witnessing solid demand environment, particularly for its power and sensing products, which it expects to continue in the near term. Moreover, strong liquidity and free cash flow generating ability is noteworthy. However, the company is suffering from supply constraints, especially for certain products that are manufactured by its foundry partners. onsemi expects that the demand will continue to outpace supply through the first half of next year. Leveraged balance sheet is a concern. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Nonetheless, a highly leveraged balance sheet remains a concern.”

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.79.

Shares of ON opened at $45.39 on Monday. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $23.86 and a 52-week high of $49.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Gregory L. Waters acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $1,150,993. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.