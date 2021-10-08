Morgan Stanley Trims Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Target Price to $310.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $323.50 to $310.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $383.33 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $296.67 to $340.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $317.67 to $363.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $320.00 to $353.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $328.43.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $338.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.71. The company has a market cap of $120.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $217.67 and a one year high of $362.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $971.64, for a total value of $488,734.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.38, for a total value of $6,575,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,342 shares of company stock worth $23,082,351 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.