Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Cut to $113.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $116.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HAS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $101.45 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.15.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $89.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $81.69 and a 1-year high of $104.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.44 and a 200-day moving average of $96.35. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,032,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,833,000 after buying an additional 130,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,028,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,282,000 after buying an additional 35,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,934,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,406,000 after buying an additional 212,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,093,000 after buying an additional 53,569 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 10.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,966,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,908,000 after buying an additional 178,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

