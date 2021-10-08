Raymond James Raises Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $416.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $406.00 to $416.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $409.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group cut Moody’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $387.55.

Moody’s stock opened at $362.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $375.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,504,793.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $719,086,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Moody’s by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 914,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,409,000 after buying an additional 626,654 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Moody’s by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,968,000 after buying an additional 561,717 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $188,697,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $148,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

