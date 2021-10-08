Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Short Interest Up 19.2% in September

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,120,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the August 31st total of 6,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,811,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,905,000. Icahn Carl C lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 31,142,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,542,000 after buying an additional 2,373,446 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,599,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. Xerox has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.77.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

