Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chindata Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.48.

Shares of Chindata Group stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. Chindata Group has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $106.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.39 million. Chindata Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Chindata Group by 3,455.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Chindata Group by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chindata Group (CD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.