Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Downgraded by Noble Financial

Noble Financial lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $604.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.88. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $30.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.90 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth about $19,205,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,897,000 after buying an additional 311,380 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 125.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,074,000 after buying an additional 162,772 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,753,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,357,000 after buying an additional 111,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 26.1% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 400,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,675,000 after buying an additional 82,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

