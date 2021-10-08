Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Raised by Analyst

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Cboe Global Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CBOE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $125.01 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 8.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,963,000 after acquiring an additional 33,253 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,870,000 after purchasing an additional 150,739 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 710,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after acquiring an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.