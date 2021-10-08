Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Short Interest Update

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,420,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the August 31st total of 10,380,000 shares. Currently, 20.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MQ stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $122.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

