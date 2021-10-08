Zacks Investment Research Lowers CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Shares of CFB opened at $13.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $695.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.31.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 20.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 76,228.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

See Also: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.