Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of ZRSEF opened at $393.94 on Tuesday. Zur Rose Group has a one year low of $287.65 and a one year high of $547.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.32.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

