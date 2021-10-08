BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $359.00 Price Target by Bryan, Garnier & Co Analysts

Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price target on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BNTX. Redburn Partners reiterated a sell rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $249.71.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $246.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $75.35 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $340.49 and a 200-day moving average of $243.99.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech will post 37.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,821,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,483,000 after acquiring an additional 193,521 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,559,000 after acquiring an additional 500,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,997,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,092,000 after acquiring an additional 242,867 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,904,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after acquiring an additional 738,532 shares during the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

