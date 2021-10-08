Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,400 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 509,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 402,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Legato Merger news, major shareholder Mason Capital Management Llc bought 116,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,339,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legato Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Legato Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Legato Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legato Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legato Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEGO opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. Legato Merger has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $11.81.

About Legato Merger

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

