Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.31.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Ping Identity stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.84.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PING. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ping Identity by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,853,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,583,000 after acquiring an additional 117,825 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter worth $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

