Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,451 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $16,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 225.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 55.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $89.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATO. Argus downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

