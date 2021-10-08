The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 4,342 Shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 636,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bank of Commerce were worth $9,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOCH. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Commerce by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 514,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $3,311,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $2,506,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bank of Commerce by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,601,000 after purchasing an additional 82,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bank of Commerce by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Bank of Commerce stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.84. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $254.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings engages in the provision of community banking and financial services. Its principal deposit products include the following types of accounts: checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings and certificates of deposit. The firm also offers sweep arrangements, commercial, construction, term and consumer loans, safe deposit boxes, and electronic banking services.

