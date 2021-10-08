Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP Sells $287,978.13 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP John Gyurci sold 7,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $287,978.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Gyurci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, John Gyurci sold 3,445 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $125,742.50.

On Friday, September 24th, John Gyurci sold 239 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $8,604.00.

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $33.82 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $44.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average of $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $149.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $75,975,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $1,851,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,062,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,606,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $925,000.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

