Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sun Life have outperformed the industry in the past year. Focus on Asia operation, growing asset management businesses, scaling-up, integration of U.S. operations bode well. It banks on strategic buyouts to ramp up its growth profile. It is aggressively trying to boost its Global Asset Management Business. Aiming a spot within top five players, it is growing its voluntary benefits business. It also intends to invest in the low investment grade private credit space. A solid balance sheet and effective capital deployment for growth initiatives drive earnings, return on equity, shareholders value. It intends to invest an additional $20 billion over the next five years. However, high costs due to higher operating expenses, commissions and other expenses pose financial risk. Moreover, high hedging costs exert pressure on the earnings.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$50.96 target price (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.45.

SLF opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.09. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.4386 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,822,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,953,000 after purchasing an additional 134,103 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 111.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 32.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 32.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,208,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,090,000 after purchasing an additional 295,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

