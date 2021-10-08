Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$73.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$50.96 target price (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC raised Sun Life Financial from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.45.

SLF stock opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.09.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.4386 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

