National Bank Financial Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Gildan Activewear in a report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GIL. Citigroup raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.06.

NYSE GIL opened at $36.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average of $35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,511,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,473,000 after buying an additional 993,551 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,701,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,691,000 after buying an additional 893,648 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,140,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,937,000 after buying an additional 696,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,692,000 after buying an additional 282,028 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is -344.44%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

