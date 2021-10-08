LGI Homes, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.97 Per Share (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.62. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ FY2022 earnings at $18.60 EPS.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $141.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.07. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $95.54 and a 12-month high of $188.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in LGI Homes by 100.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in LGI Homes by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in LGI Homes by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

