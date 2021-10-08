Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Louisiana-Pacific Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report released on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the building manufacturing company will earn $3.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.60. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LPX. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $62.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.48. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.01.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,948,543 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $117,478,000 after acquiring an additional 372,784 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $87,358,000 after buying an additional 707,350 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,150,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alan Haughie acquired 12,470 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.71%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

