Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited Cut by Analyst (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fairfax Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $67.28. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $72.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $169.13 EPS.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$53.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$18.78 by C$34.36. The company had revenue of C$8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.49 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$790.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$704.17.

Shares of TSE:FFH opened at C$514.75 on Friday. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$346.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$581.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$545.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$551.99.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$520.40, for a total value of C$78,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,173,190.40.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.