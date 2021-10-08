The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 7,671 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,671 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $10,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. 68.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRB. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Boenning Scattergood upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.55.

NYSE:WRB opened at $77.46 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $59.61 and a twelve month high of $82.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.96. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

