Shell Asset Management Co. Makes New $349,000 Investment in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 50,364 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $102.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $110.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 64.57 and a beta of 1.92.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,591,240. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

