Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $36.31 Million Stock Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.36% of Materion worth $36,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Materion by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Materion by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Materion by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Materion by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Materion by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $71.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.42 and a 200-day moving average of $72.40. Materion Co. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $80.70.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.65 million. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. Materion’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Materion’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

