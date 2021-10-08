Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 860 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $27.81 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.