Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of The Brink’s by 231.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The Brink’s by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,405,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,393,000 after purchasing an additional 160,548 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of The Brink’s by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 33,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Brink’s by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,987,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $998,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $300,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,466 shares of company stock worth $2,194,240 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $64.74 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $84.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.62 and its 200 day moving average is $76.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 86.32 and a beta of 1.54.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 100.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

About The Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

