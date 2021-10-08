Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $388,000 in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,403 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 8.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter worth about $531,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter worth about $3,757,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Rincon sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $510,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $141,349.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,987.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,529. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

IMXI stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $646.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $116.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 46.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

