Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,671 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.06% of Flushing Financial worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,645,000 after purchasing an additional 368,456 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,609,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,488,000 after acquiring an additional 37,424 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 707,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 601,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,767,000 after acquiring an additional 194,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,711,000 after acquiring an additional 47,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

FFIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, CEO John R. Buran acquired 1,500 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,345. Insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $731.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $25.22.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $57.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 20.03%. Analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

