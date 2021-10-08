Ergoteles LLC Invests $284,000 in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the first quarter worth $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Model N in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Model N by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Model N by 499.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

MODN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Model N has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average is $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $32,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,382.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Laura Selig sold 1,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $45,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $932,468. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

