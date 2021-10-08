Ergoteles LLC Purchases 7,221 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 464.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.32 and a beta of 1.47. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter.

LILAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

