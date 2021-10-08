Eugenie Levin Sells 3,000 Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) insider Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $66,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eugenie Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SEMrush alerts:

On Wednesday, October 6th, Eugenie Levin sold 100 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $2,400.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $127,900.00.

Shares of SEMR opened at $24.96 on Friday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEMrush presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth approximately $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,593,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SEMrush by 803.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after acquiring an additional 803,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,433,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.