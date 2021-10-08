Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $480,000 Stock Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,017,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after acquiring an additional 590,706 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1,854.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 556,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 528,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,234,000 after acquiring an additional 414,357 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 157,538 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLDT shares. B. Riley raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

