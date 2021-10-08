Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $480,000 Holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 73.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLDT opened at $12.48 on Friday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.72.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

CLDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

