Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP Sells 1,680 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $54,314.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $30.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.12. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $843.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. Analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 2,245.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

