Ergoteles LLC Sells 19,100 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Ergoteles LLC reduced its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 3.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Laureate Education by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 4.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $17.58 on Friday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $327.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.20 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $7.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAUR. TheStreet raised shares of Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.