Ergoteles LLC Makes New $297,000 Investment in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Textainer Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 215.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 28,127 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $946,000. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

TGH opened at $36.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.35. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $37.88.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.96 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

