Ergoteles LLC Invests $308,000 in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Omega Flex by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Omega Flex by 41.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 99,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,767,000 after purchasing an additional 29,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omega Flex by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Omega Flex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Omega Flex by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OFLX opened at $141.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.53 and a 200-day moving average of $151.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 0.36. Omega Flex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.02 and a fifty-two week high of $193.60.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 20.11%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

