Ergoteles LLC Makes New $311,000 Investment in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Angion Biomedica as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANGN. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth $52,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANGN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angion Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angion Biomedica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Shares of ANGN opened at $8.49 on Friday. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

