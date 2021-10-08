Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Position in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 111,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 654.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 120,451 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 29.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Liquidia by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares in the last quarter. 20.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LQDA opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68. Liquidia Co. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $142.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.05.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 million. On average, analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

