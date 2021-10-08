Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,529,000 after acquiring an additional 49,911 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 324.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,315,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,623 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,267,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,697,000 after acquiring an additional 28,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,128,000 after acquiring an additional 41,242 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 19.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after acquiring an additional 59,186 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.75. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.55.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

